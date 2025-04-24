Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday announced the inauguration of Atal Suvidha Kendras in 1460 Gram Panchayats as part of a broader initiative to enhance rural services.

Attending a virtual event marking National Panchayati Raj Day, the Chief Minister interacted with residents from across the state.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Property Dispute Turns Fatal As Couple Dies After Eating Poison-Laced Laddoos; Audio Message From Victim Leads to Arrest of 4 Including Mother in Uttar Pradesh.

He stated that in the next six months, facility centres will be established in 8,000 panchayats, and the coming days, they will be opened in the remaining panchayats as well.

CM Sai further emphasised the degrading level of groundwater and said that the government is beginning a 'Mor Gaanv Mor Pani' campaign to preserve the rainwater on the panchayats.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

"On 14th April, an MoU was signed for the inauguration of Atal Suvidha Kendra in 1460 Gram Panchayats. Today, we are inaugurating it. Over the next six months, Suvidha Kendras will be established in 8,000 Panchayats, and in the coming days, these will be opened in the remaining Panchayats as well. Our mothers and sisters will no longer have to visit the bank for money; all the necessary facilities will be available at the Suvidha Kendra", he said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai further added that the Atal Suvidha Kendras would offer a range of services and emphasised the importance of water conservation in the villages.

"Apart from this, other facilities will also be available at the Atal Suvidha Kendra. In the future, we must focus on water conservation. The water level is also continuously going down. We are launching the 'Mor Ganv, More Pani' Maha Abhiyan. We also need to pay close attention to the fact that we can prevent rainwater from entering the Panchayat", he added.

Highlighting recent administrative initiatives, the Chief Minister also spoke about conducting Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections simultaneously, which he said saved valuable time.

"We conducted the corporation and panchayat elections together, which saved time. Similarly, the Prime Minister is focusing on one nation, one election, which is going to benefit a lot, and you people have to pay attention to that too. I was also a Panch for 5 years and I did very good work and then people made me an MLA later on. If you people also work hard, then you will get the blessings of the people", CM said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted that ensuring adequate funds for Panchayats has been a priority for the government and said that the entire country is connected with Mithila and Bihar.

Addressing the public at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi paid tributes to the great poet and national icon, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Ji, on his death anniversary.

"Today, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, the entire country is connected with Mithila and Bihar. Today, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees related to the development of the country and Bihar have been laid here. These various works related to electricity, railways and infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Bihar," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)