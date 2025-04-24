New Delhi, April 24: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, and early indicators suggest a significant hike in salaries. As per Financial Express, the government is expected to finalise the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the commission within two to three weeks. The 8th Pay Commission is likely to submit its report by mid-2026, with salary revisions potentially implemented retrospectively from January 2026, along with arrears.

The Commission may be given at least one year to prepare its report after extensive consultations with the stakeholders, including the central government, public sector enterprises and state governments, among others. 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Fitment Factor Likely Between 1.92 to 2.86, No Major Salary Hike Expected.

The key to the salary hike lies in the fitment factor, a multiplier used to revise basic pay. While the 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57, the 8th Pay Commission may adopt a factor ranging between 1.92 and 2.86, according to reports. A factor of 2.86 would translate into a considerable pay jump. 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike

Here’s a comparison table based on projected calculations:

Old Basic Pay 7th CPC (2.57) 8th CPC (2.86) 8th CPC Demand (3.68) INR 10,000 INR 25,700 INR 28,600 INR 36,800 INR 15,000 INR 38,550 INR 42,900 INR 55,200 INR 20,000 INR 51,400 INR 57,200 INR 73,600 INR 25,000 INR 64,250 INR 71,500 INR 92,000 INR 30,000 INR 77,100 INR 85,800 INR 1,10,400 INR 35,000 INR 89,950 INR 1,00,100 INR 1,28,800

With the government prioritising inflation-adjusted compensation, the upcoming 8th Pay Commission promises meaningful improvements in income for millions of central government employees and pensioners.

