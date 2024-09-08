Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Sao on Sunday slammed National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah over his remarks about the hanging of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, adding that Omar Abdullah's support to a 'terrorist' is unfortunate.

Speaking to ANI Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, " Afzal attacked the parliament of India, attacked the elected representatives of the country, and attacked the pride and democracy of the country."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl While She Was Playing Outside House in Jehanabad.

"This statement of Omar Abdullah reflects his separatist mentality. His manifesto also points towards this. It is very unfortunate that Omar Abdullah is talking about a separatist mentality and standing with a terrorist," the BJP leader added.

Sao further targeted the Congress party, an alliance partner of the NC, in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election and demanded a clarification.

Also Read | Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 8, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Injured at Lok Bandhu Hospital (Watch Video).

"Congress party is contesting this election with a tie up with NCP so Congress will also have to clarify whether they agree with these statements of Omar Abdullah," he said.

"The way congress leaders stood up with the separatist gangs in the country shows their mentality," the Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister added.

Notably, in an interview, Abdullah had told ANI that he did not believe any purpose was served by "executing" Afzal Guru.

Earlier on Saturday, September 7, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's remarks about the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was an "expose of their nefarious, nasty, separatist anti-national design".

Trivedi also targeted the Congress, an alliance partner of the NC, in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, saying that it "is showing their real nefarious design through proxy".

Jammu and Kashmir will go for assembly polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

Votes will be counted on October 8. These are the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah is contesting from two constituencies - Ganderbal and Budgam. Congress and the National Conference are fighting the polls together as allies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)