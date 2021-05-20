Raipur, May 20 (PTI) Collectors of five districts of Chhattisgarh attended the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday, an official said.

State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior officials also took part in the meeting from Raipur.

Collectors of Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Raigarh, Korba and Bilaspur, which are among the worst COVID- 19-hit districts in the state, attended the meeting, during which the PM took stock of the situation and steps being taken to contain it in 60 districts of 11 states, the public relations department official said.

While interacting with the prime minister, Janjgir- Champa collector Yashwant Kumar said that as per the chief minister's directive, highly-infected areas of the district have been identified and awareness campaigns initiated along with intensive inoculation drive, he said.

Ninety per cent people have been inoculated in 31 villages of his district, while all healthcare and frontline workers have been administered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district with 85 per cent of them even getting the second dose, he added.

Inoculation drive under Phase-3 for 18-44 years age- group people has been commenced and on the availability of vaccines, it would progress accordingly, the collector told the PM.

The positivity rate of the district has come down to 14 per cent from 30 per cent and is expected to further decrease to 10 per cent soon, he said.

Janjgir-Champa collector, while giving information about the health infrastructure in the district, said, "There are a total 1,691 general beds, of which 883 are vacant. Similarly, of the 621 oxygenated beds, 303 are occupied and of the 20 ICU beds nine are occupied. There are 150 beds available in COVID Care Centres."

There is a requirement of 350 oxygen cylinders in the district against which 550 cylinders are available apart from 100 jumbo cylinders, 90 oxygen concentrators made available through NGOs and social organisations, he said.

In view of the delay in getting RT-PCR test reports, medicine kits based on protocol are being provided to the suspected COVID-19 patients which helps in early start of treatment and control of severity, he said.

Means of entertainment have been arranged and yoga sessions are being conducted in Covid Care Centres, he added.

During the interaction, the prime minister sought to know about the villages from where not a single COVID-19 cases have been reported, to which the collector said that although he did not have exact information about it as of now, there were many such villages.

The PM then told the collector that a database of such COVID-19-free villages should be made and planning should be made to increase the number of such villages.

Till Wednesday, Janjgir-Champa district has recorded 52,780 COVD-19 cases, including 677 deaths. The number of active cases in the district stands at 5,889 and 46,214 people have recovered, as per official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)