aipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government on Monday reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by 2 per cent and on petrol by 1 per cent.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel's office wrote, "Important decisions taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the cabinet giving great relief to the people of Chhattisgarh. Big cut in the price of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel reduced by 2%."

The Chief Minister said that by this move, the state government will incur a loss Rs 1,000 crore.

"VAT on petrol reduced by 1 per cent. State Government will bear about Rs 1,000 crores loss," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged the states and Union Territories to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel as it will help in increasing air traffic. (ANI)

