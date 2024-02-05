Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed joy after BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna and said that the veteran is a contribution to the country as a leader.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh Governor said, "I was overwhelmed with joy when I heard that the Bharat Ratna has been awarded to the great leader LK Advani ji. He is a contribution to the country as an administrator, former deputy prime minister and home minister."

"He has contributed immensely to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Advani Ji has maximum regard for democracy. People are happy that LK Advani ji, the leader of the country, has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna," he added.

On February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani would be conferred with the country's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Shortly after the announcement was made, political leaders from across party lines greeted the leader and expressed delight at it.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "I am very happy to share that LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. He is one of the most respected statesmen of our time, and his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our home minister and I&B minister as well. His parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove for in life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

"Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only one in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'idam-na-"'mama"--"This life is not mine; my life is for my nation'," he added.

He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. (ANI)

