Kanker, Jun 2 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed and another injured after they were run over by a train while resting on a railway track in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day near Salhe village under Bhanupratappur police station limits on Antagarh-Durg route, an official here said.

Rate Singh Korram and his friend Harichandra Uikey (30) had gone to answer nature's call in the wee hours and later rested on the railway track nearby when the Antagarh-Raigarh passenger train ran over them, he said.

Korram died on the spot, while Uikey, a resident of Dabkatta village, was seriously injured, the official said.

Some locals spotted the duo in the morning and called an ambulance and informed the police, he said, adding that the injured man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Balod district.

