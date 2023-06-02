Mumbai, June 2: In response to a notable shift in the tactics employed by fraudsters, the CID has recently released updated directives aimed at combating sextortion effectively and ensuring the safety of potential victims. These new guidelines consider the evolving modus operandi of sextorters and strive to empower law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools and strategies to tackle this emerging threat.

CID, Kolkata Police, and Bidhannagar Police have discovered two new sextortion techniques. In the first method, the victim receives a video call from a seductively dressed woman, followed by a subsequent call from someone claiming to be a Delhi police officer. During this call, the victim is informed that the individual who made the initial video call has been apprehended. To further intimidate the victim, a counterfeit court summons is sent via WhatsApp, accompanied by a demand for payment to evade further harassment. Gay Sextortion Gangs Operating on Grindr Dating App Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested.

Another modus operandi involves the sudden blocking of a pornographic website when accessed by a target. Subsequently, a pop-up message appears, requesting a "government-levied penalty." When clicked, a fraudulent website appears that prompts them to make an online payment as a means to resolve the situation. How to Deal With Sextortion and Online Blackmailing? Government Shares Steps to Stay Safe From Sexual Extortion.

An officer attached to the law enforcement agency said both tactics work on the guilt and fear among the users as most do not wish to disclose what they do in their private lives. To keep oneself safe from sextortion, the police department has urged people to cross-check unverified calls and documents shared on WhatsApp and Telegram in the name of various police forces in the country.

The CID has asked people not to post personal information online and use strict social media privacy settings and be cautious on dating apps. One should never believe random calls as coming from cops, the department said. Apart from these, people can report a cyber crime or sextortion-related call or messages by visiting cybercrime.gov.in or calling 1930.

