Raipur, Oct 22 (PTI) With 2,491 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,70,130 and the toll to 1,680 on Thursday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,43,212 after 352 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,370 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 25,238 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 240 new cases, taking its total count to 39,914, including 533 deaths.

Bilaspur district recorded 274 new cases, Raigarh 239, Korba 208, Janjgir-Champa 124, Durg 122 and Dantewada 102, among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Thursday and another on Wednesday, while 46 had occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Thursday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,130, new cases 2,491, deaths 1,680, recovered 1,43,212, active cases 25,238, people tested so far 16,17,727.

