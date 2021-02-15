Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally rose to 3,09,373 on Monday as 274 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities took the toll to 3,777, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,02,557 after 24 people were discharged from hospitals, while 338 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 3,039 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 85 new cases, taking its total count to 54,682, including 795 deaths. Durg district saw 69 new cases and Jashpur 17, among other districts, he said.

Of the five deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Monday and two on Sunday, he said.

With 21,410 more samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 45,41,914, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,09,373, new cases 274, deaths 3,777, recovered 3,02,557, active cases 3,039, people tested so far 45,41,914.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)