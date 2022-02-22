Raipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 205 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,49,871, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,022, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.71 per cent, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 11,33,253 after 71 people were discharged from hospitals and 425 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,596, he said.

"Raipur recorded 31 cases, followed by Bilaspur 30, Durg 23, Kabirdham 14, Rajnandgaon 13, Raigarh 11, Jashpur 10, Surajpur 7 and Korba one, among other districts. With 28,883 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,69,75,673," the official said.

