Raipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,07,038 on Tuesday with the addition of 27 cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,593 as no fresh fatality was reported during the day.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,113 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals while 21 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 332 active cases.

"Raipur recorded five new cases while Korba recorded three cases and Durg saw two cases. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts," he said.

With 26,645 new tests, the number of samples tests so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,44,24,391.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 10,07,038, new cases 27, death toll 13,593, recovered 9,93,113, active cases 332, today's tests 26,645, total tests 1,44,24,391.

