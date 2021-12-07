Kolkata, December 7: Baguiati Police on Sunday recovered a decomposed body of a woman from her house in Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas. The incident came to light after neighbours complained about a foul smell. Reportedly, the 56-year-old deceased woman has been identified as Supriya Ghosh. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Found Dead in Her House, Police Suspect Husband of Giving Her Electric Shocks

As per the police, Supriya's brother Bhaskar and sister Rakhi had been living with them in the house. The dead body had been kept in the house for the last four days. As per claims made by the neighbours, the family was reclusive and was suspected to suffer from mental illness.

According to a report in The Indian Express “The cause of the death is not yet clear. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” the police said.

Supriya's neighbour alerted the Baguiati police about a foul smell in the nearby area who reached the spot and recovered the body.

In a similar incident in Gurugram a 30-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in an empty water tank of Ashiana society in Sector-47 on Sunday. A cleaning staff spotted the body and later informed the police. A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Gurugram Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Water Tank

