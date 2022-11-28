Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,726, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by one and stood at 11,63,571, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported in Raipur district, the official added.

With 1,777 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,87,97,810, he informed.

