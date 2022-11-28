Mumbai, November 28: In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a school headmaster raped a student in Kaimur district. As per reports, the shocking incident took place after four boys who were allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl fled from the spot after seeing the primary school headmaster. The incident took place on Saturday.

As per reports, instead of helping the teenager, the school headmaster allegedly raped her. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rakesh Kumar, Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) said that the headmaster has been arrested. The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the four minor boys. Bihar Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl in Khagaria, Arrested Within Two Hours.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Kumar Bhaskar. In her statement to the police, the victim said that she had stepped out to answer nature's when all of a sudden she was kidnapped by the four boys. The boys, who are residents of a neighbouring village, took the minor girl to secluded spot and began raping her.

SP Kumar said that the headmaster, who spotted the four boys kidnapping the girl followed the accused from a distance. Reportedly, the boys took turn to rape the minor girl when they saw the headmaster, post which, they fled from the spot. The victim told cops that she thought that the headmaster would save her, however, he too raped her. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Somehow the girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother, who took her to the police. Later, the minor girl was taken to Sadar hospital for treatment where her medical examination was done. The police have registered a case against the school headmaster and the four boys under the POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).