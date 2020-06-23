Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted in Ambikapur, Surguja during the birthday celebrations of Food and Civil Supply Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday.

Amarjit Bhagat and his son were distributing mask and blanket on the occasion.

While speaking to media, the Minister said, "People should maintain social distancing. Also, they should wear mask and use sanitizer. Coronavirus has not ended yet. We all should stay alert."

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 persons have died.

The Health Ministry said that 9,440 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country's recovery rate has gone up to 55.77 per cent. (ANI)

