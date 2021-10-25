Raipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested four persons, including three employees of the state government, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes of varying amounts in separate incidents.

“The ACB units of Raipur and Surguja on Monday arrested three government servants, including an executive engineer, a school principal, and a patwari for allegedly accepting bribes,” said ACB and EOW Director Sheikh Arif Husen.

The arrested government employees are identified as Deendayal Jaiswal (60), the executive engineer in the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (MMGSY) in Bemetara, government higher secondary school principal Shivdhar Ojha (57) in Surajpur, Pramod Kumar Shrivastava (47), a Patwari, and his aide Lekhram Nishad in the Durg district, Husen said.

Jaiswal had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for clearing a bill of road construction work carried out under the MMGSY, Husen said, adding the executive engineer was nabbed while accepting Rs 20,000 as the first installment of the bribe in Raipur.

The Surguja unit of ACB arrested Ojha in Ambikapur while he was accepting Rs 2,000, said the officer.

The principal had demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 for releasing arrears and pending salary of a month, added Husen.

Shrivastava and Nishad were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,500 from a man for certifying his land and issuing a logbook.

All the arrested persons were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he added.

