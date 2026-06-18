India News | Chhattisgarh: Three Killed in Dispute Linked to Alleged Illegal Sand Mining in Koriya

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A dispute allegedly linked to illegal sand mining eventually turned bloody and resulted in the murder of three persons in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh.

The crime took place at the village of Naugai under Sonhat police station limits late last night, said police.

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According to police, it is alleged that individuals associated with the sand mining torched a SUV, leaving one person dead on the spot and several others critically injured. Later, two more people, who were injured in the incident, succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh alias Lalla Singh, Virendra Singh and Nagendra Singh. Over a previous dispute, the accused, identified as Manoj Tripathi, along with others, allegedly blocked the path of the victim persons and set their SUV on fire, leaving Bharat dead on the spot, and two others died later.

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After being informed about the crime, police rushed to the spot for undertaking Crime Scene Investigation.

In connection with the crime, we have registered a case at the Sonhat police station under murder, arson, and other sections, said Surguja Range IG Deepak Jha.

The IG further informed that the case has been registered against nine named accused and other unidentified individuals. Based on the investigation findings, police have arrested four people, and a search is underway for the others.

"There was a dispute between them, and the reason behind it is being investigated. An altercation had also occurred yesterday in the afternoon/evening, for which a complaint was registered. This particular incident took place around 10:00 PM last night," said IG Jha.

Adequate security arrangements are being put in place at Naugai and in Baikunthpur, the IG said, adding that we have also made an appeal to everyone, including public representatives, to maintain peace.

Strict action will be taken against all the accused involved in the crime, stated IG Jha. (ANI)

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