Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity with Feels Like 37°C

Kolkata is set to experience a day of thunderstorms and considerable humidity on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Residents can expect a significant 'feels like' temperature due to the high moisture content in the air, despite the actual mercury hovering around 30°C. The Kolkata weather today indicates a challenging environment for those venturing outdoors, with the potential for scattered showers and overcast skies throughout the day.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 88% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 2% 11 km/h 02:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 9 km/h 04:00 30°C Thunderstorm 1% 9 km/h 06:00 31°C Thunderstorm 1% 10 km/h 08:00 34°C Thunderstorm 2% 9 km/h 10:00 36°C Thunderstorm 11% 10 km/h 12:00 38°C Thunderstorm 34% 8 km/h 14:00 30°C Light drizzle 63% 11 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The official forecast points to a peak temperature of 30°C, but the oppressive humidity of 88% will make it feel considerably warmer, reaching an estimated 37°C. Winds are expected to be relatively light, moving at approximately 11 km/h. An hourly outlook suggests the presence of thunderstorms from the early morning hours, with a notable increase in rain probability by midday, peaking around 14:00 with a 63% chance of light drizzle. While the early morning hours might see minimal rain chances, the weather update for Kolkata shows a gradual build-up of atmospheric instability.

For those navigating the city, especially with significant events like Indian Premier League matches potentially drawing crowds, preparedness is key. The elevated 'feels like' temperature combined with high humidity calls for light, breathable clothing. Staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the heat and humidity. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Carrying umbrellas or raincoats is advisable as the forecast predicts increasing chances of precipitation as the day progresses, with a notable 34% chance of rain by noon and 63% by 2 PM.

Recent reports indicate that hot and humid conditions have been prevailing across south Bengal, with a weak monsoon contributing to heat stress and a persistent rain deficit. This suggests that today's thunderstorms, while offering some temporary relief from the heat, are part of a larger, complex weather pattern. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest Kolkata weather forecast as conditions can change rapidly, especially with the presence of thunderstorms.

The overall Kolkata temperature is expected to remain in the low 30s, but the impact of the humidity cannot be understated. This weather update for Kolkata on June 18, 2026, highlights the need for caution and planning, particularly for outdoor activities. While no severe weather warnings have been issued, the combination of heat, humidity, and thunderstorms requires vigilance from all residents.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).