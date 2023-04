Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Youth Congress in Chhattisgarh will launch a postcard campaign to register their protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the parliament.

"Through this postcard campaign, we wanted to ask a few questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi which includes how much funds Adani had given to BJP, financial assistance received by Adani through you (referring to PM Modi) and how Adani become the second richest person in 8 years," said the state's Youth Congress president Akash Sharma.

Also Read | To the Moon: NASA Announces Lunar Mission Crew.

Sharma informed this while addressing a press conference in Raipur on Monday. The campaign will be carried out in 90 constituencies and over one lakh postcards containing these three questions will be sent to the Prime Minister, said Sharma, adding that each postcard will carry the name, address and mobile number of the sender. Along with Youth Congress workers, the campaign will mark the active participation of MP, MLAs, presidents of District Congress Committees and others, added Sharma. Sharma further alleged that a qualified MP of the country has been disqualified from the parliament for raising questions related to Adani.

Earlier on March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dog Spotted Carrying Dead Newborn Baby Inside Hospital Premises in Shivamogga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)