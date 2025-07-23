Latur, July 23 (PTI) NCP leader Suraj Chavan, who was on the run for the last three days after he allegedly thrashed Chhava Sanghatna state president Vijaykumar Ghatge, surrendered before Latur Police on Wednesday, an official said.

He was issued a notice by the police and allowed to go, an official said, adding that Chavan and ten other accused would be called for questioning when needed.

Chavan stepped down as the NCP's youth wing president on directions from the party head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amid outrage over the assault.

"He surrendered at Vivekanand Chowk police station in the morning. Police have completed legal proceedings against nine of the 11 accused. They will be called for questioning when needed," the official said.

Ghatge was thrashed by Chavan and other members of the NCP after he threw playing cards on the table in front of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare during his press conference on Sunday.

Ghatge and other members of Chhava Sanghatna were demanding the resignation of state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate after a video purportedly showing him playing 'rummy' on his mobile phone during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state legislature went viral.

Kokate has denied allegations of playing rummy.

MNS leader Prakash Mahajan met Ghatge at a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for injuries.

