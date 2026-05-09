India News | Chidambaram Questions Prosecution Agencies After Acquittal of Accused in Tadmetla Massacre, Sohrabuddin Case

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the functioning of investigating and prosecution agencies following the acquittal of accused persons in the 2010 Tadmetla massacre case and the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said on Friday that the acquittals raised serious concerns about the capabilities of the agencies involved in carrying out investigations and prosecutions.

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"The acquittal of the accused in the Tadmetla, Chhattisgarh massacre (2010, 76 security personnel killed) and the accused in the murder of Sohrabuddin and Kauser Bi (2005), calls into serious question the capacity of the investigating agencies," Chidambaram said.

"It also calls into question the capacity of the prosecution agencies," he added.

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Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi were killed in 2005 in alleged fake encounters carried out by a joint team of Gujarat and Rajasthan Police, and in the 2010 Tadmetla Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

Chidambaram's remarks came after court verdicts in both cases led to the acquittal of the accused, citing a lack of direct evidence and lapses in the investigation.

Meanwhile, last month on April 7, a memorial was also inaugurated at Tadmetla in Sukma district to honour the 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2010 Tadmetla Naxal attack. The ceremony was attended by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Chhattisgarh Police ADG Vivekananda Sinha, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P. Sundarraj, Sukma District Collector Amit Kumar, and other senior officials.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the region while protecting civilians and maintaining peace. He said, "For the sake of peace, security, and development in the Bastar region, the local populace, along with deployed security forces, local police, the CRPF, and other central security forces, made the supreme sacrifice." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)