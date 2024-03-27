New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus on March 26, 2024, an official statement said.

The C-DOT is the premier telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Communications, C-DOT is actively working on developing indigenous, secured telecom solutions, for critical infrastructure such as defence communications and cyber security.

CEO, C-DOT, Rajkumar Upadhyay, gave a detailed presentation on diverse telecom product portfolio/solutions and key telecom security solutions such as security operation centres (real-time detection of malware in a network), enterprise security centres (real-time detection and mitigation of malicious threats and attacks at an enterprise level covering all endpoints), quantum key distribution, and post-quantum cryptography to the visiting dignitaries.

Other solutions such as 4G core and 4G RAN, 5G core and 5G RAN, disaster management solutions using CAP, optical transport and access solutions, switching and routing solutions, etc were also discussed.

This was followed by a live demonstration of solutions during the visit, highlighting their functional aspects.

The Air Chief interacted with senior officials of C-DOT and stressed the need for better synergy between C-DOT and the Air Force for the integration of futuristic and advanced secured communication solutions in the wake of the changing landscape from network-centric to data-centric in modern warfare.

Upadhyay assured the Air Chief of C-DOT's commitment towards developing state-of-the-art security solutions as per the needs & requirements of the Air Force. (ANI)

