Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday said that China is trying to involve the whole world in hybrid warfare and India should form a coalition with other countries to oppose and counter such activities.

"I read a report in the newspaper in which I saw my name in regard to snooping being done by China. It is not surprising as China is involved in these activities. They steal data from people. It is on expected lines as one cannot expect fair play from China," Chaudhary told ANI.

He said China "is trying to involve the whole world in hybrid warfare" which includes bio-warfare, cyber warfare apart from military warfare.

"I also came to know that apart from India, China is engaged in these activities in other countries as well. India should form a coalition with other nations and on the world forums this matter should be taken up with China," he said.

" One might recall that when the COVID-19 crisis started, there were accusations that this virus was created in a laboratory in China. It is engaging in stealing data on the cyber front. Militarily, it is challenging us on our frontiers. The major point is are we ready to acknowledge in India that China is engaging in hybrid warfare. Is our government prepared to deal with these challenges from China?" he asked.

The Zee News Editor-in-Chief said that he is concerned as an individual at these developments but he is not surprised as a journalist as he has been doing coverage on the anti-China front.

"As a journalist, I am not surprised by this development. But as a citizen and an individual, I am definitely concerned. I have been doing coverage on the anti-China front. I'm disturbed and have asked my near and dear ones to be careful," he said.

"We have to understand that China is attacking our social and professional ecosystem. The entire world has to unite against China as it is imperative to stop these activities," he added.

A Chinese virologist has claimed in a stunning revelation that coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak and offered scientific evidence to back her claims.

In an exclusive conversation with 'Loose Women', a British talk show, scientist Dr Li-Meng Yan said she was assigned to investigate "new pneumonia" in Wuhan and she discovered a cover-up operation regarding coronavirus during her investigation. (ANI)

