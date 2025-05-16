Alappuzha (Kerala), May 16 (PTI) The Kerala Health department on Friday clarified that cholera is yet to be confirmed as the cause of death of a man who passed away at a hospital here in the morning.

Though a section of the media reported it as a case of cholera, the District Medical Officer said the deceased, Raghu (48), had been admitted to a private hospital with symptoms suggestive of cholera. However, the waterborne disease is yet to be confirmed through subsequent tests.

While Raghu's blood test suggested cholera, the infection could not be detected in his stool sample, the medical officer said in a statement.

Cholera can only be confirmed if the presence of the bacteria is detected in the stool, the officer clarified.

Despite two rounds of stool cultures conducted at the hospital, cholera bacteria were not found, the statement added.

Raghu, a lorry driver from Thalavadi, was admitted to the hospital on May 9 with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, extreme fatigue, and abdominal bloating, among others.

He reportedly had other underlying health conditions and died on the seventh day of his hospital stay.

As a precautionary measure, the Health Department said it has intensified preventive steps in the local area and issued an alert following the report of suspected symptoms.

