Mumbai, May 16: A stationary bus caught fire due to a gas leak at a bus station in the western suburbs here on Friday morning, officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking said. There was no report of injuries in the blaze that broke out at Marve bus station around 8 am, they said. A CNG-powered midibus suddenly caught fire due to a suspected gas leak from the engine compartment, a BEST spokesperson said. "The bus suddenly caught fire due to the gas leak from the engine side of the stationary bus. There were no passengers onboard, and no one was injured," he said. Telangana: Private Bus Catches Fire in Medchal; No Casualties Reported.

Two fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, and the charred bus was towed to the Malad depot for inspection and further action, the official said. This is the second fire incident involving a BEST bus in less than a month. On April 17, an electric bus caught fire outside Churchgate railway station, and passengers onboard escaped unhurt. The transport undertaking provides public bus service to Mumbai and neighbouring cities, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhaynder.

