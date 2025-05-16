Delhi, May 16: In a major breakthrough, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has busted an international cyber fraud racket that duped a 92-year-old retired surgeon of INR 2.2 crore by impersonating government officials in a sophisticated ‘digital arrest’ scam. Two men, identified as Amit Sharma (42) from Delhi and Hari Swargiary (27) from Assam, have been arrested. The police have successfully recovered and returned the entire amount to the victim.

The elderly victim, living in Delhi, had approached the police on March 15 after being repeatedly contacted via video calls by men posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Maharashtra Police. The fraudsters used fake FIRs, fabricated court orders, and even staged a virtual court hearing to convince the victim he was under investigation and at risk of arrest. Digital Arrest Scam in Chandigarh: Retired Colonel, His Wife Lose INR 3.4 Crore After Cyber Fraudsters Place Them Under ‘Digital Arrest’; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Modus Operandi: How the Global Digital Arrest Racket Operated

The accused used a highly manipulative method to target their victim. Initially, the retired surgeon received multiple calls from unknown numbers. The callers, impersonating TRAI officials, claimed that several FIRs had been lodged against him. He was then connected via video call to a man pretending to be an Assistant Commissioner of Maharashtra Police, who showed him a forged arrest warrant.

In a state of fear, the victim was told not to hang up or speak to anyone. The scammers pressured him into participating in fake virtual court hearings and threatened him with immediate arrest unless he complied with their financial demands. Believing the threats were real, the victim liquidated his fixed deposits and transferred INR 2.2 crore into three different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

A dedicated cyber cell team launched an immediate investigation. Through technical surveillance and digital tracking, police traced the transaction trail to Ghaziabad, where Amit Sharma was apprehended. A subsequent operation led to the arrest of Hari Swargiary in Guwahati, Assam. Both were allegedly operating as part of a larger international syndicate, with connections to overseas fraud networks.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari confirmed that the entire amount was recovered and restored to the victim. The police also seized three mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, and other digital evidence linking the duo to the crime. Officials said the accused were responsible for managing fake bank accounts used to channel the stolen funds abroad.

Sharma, a Class 10 dropout from Delhi’s Anand Vihar, and Swargiary, a B.Sc graduate from Assam’s Udalguri, are believed to be part of a broader cybercrime syndicate. Police are now pursuing leads to identify the kingpin and other operatives, including possible international collaborators.

