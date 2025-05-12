New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed full support to the Central government in its resolve to combat terror and build a secure and resilient India.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The CII, in its statement, stated that Operation Sindoor sends a firm message that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form and will respond decisively to any threat that endangers its citizens or territorial integrity.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has reasserted its resolve, restraint, and readiness to defend its sovereignty through Operation Sindoor, sending out a clear and unequivocal message- India will not tolerate terrorism in any form and will be countered with a befitting response," the statement stated.

"As the PM underscored, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand; a stable and secure environment is essential for the industry's growth and national progress. To ensure that every Indian lives in peace and dignity, and to realise the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that India stands strong and is prepared to wield its strength when the need arises. CII stands united with the Government in its unwavering resolve to combat terror. Together, we remain committed to building a secure and resilient India," it added.

Meanwhile, asserting that the Indian Armed Forces have shown a lot of courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

"We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists," he said.

"Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country," he added.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world".

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," he said.

"We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists, and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai," he added

Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistan's air bases.

After the terror attack, the Prime Minister had said that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination.

India had also taken several steps to send a strong message to Pakistan over its support for cross-border terrorism and has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. (ANI)

