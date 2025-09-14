New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a joint counter-terrorism mock exercise at Delhi Airport on Sunday.

"A Joint Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at #Delhi Airport. The exercise was aimed at bolstering threat response mechanisms, enhancing tactical preparedness and ensuring seamless coordination among all security and emergency response agencies" said CISF on X

In a post on X, the CISF further stated that this large-scale mock exercise witnessed the participation of several security institutions, including the CISF Quick Reaction Team, Delhi Police, National Security Guard, Delhi Traffic Police, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Fire Services, Medical Teams, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"The large-scale drill witnessed active participation from the #CISF Quick Reaction Team (#QRT), Delhi Police, National Security Guard (#NSG), Delhi Traffic Police, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (#BCAS), Fire Services, Medical Teams, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), along with all other stakeholders." added CISF.

According to the specialised Indian Central Armed Police Force, the CISF, this exercise focused on several aspects of crisis management, like alert initiation and threat neutralisation. "The exercise encompassed the entire spectrum of crisis management -- from alert initiation to threat neutralisation, followed by a comprehensive post-operation debriefing," added CISF.

Earlier, the CISF held a zonal-level conference on aviation security at Cochin International Airport on Friday, where officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the airport reviewed modern security measures, including AI surveillance, full-body scanners, and cybersecurity.

In a post on X, CISF shared, "The Zonal-level Operational Conference on Aviation Security was convened at Cochin International Airport, Kerala, under the chairmanship of Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, SDG/APS. The conference was graced by the esteemed presence of IG/APS-II, DIG/APSZ, CASOs/Senior officers from CIAL and various major airports." (ANI)

