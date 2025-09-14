Chennai, September 14: Exposure to Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and digital tools is no longer confined to private schools. In a significant step towards bridging the technological divide, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a pilot programme this academic year to train government school students in AI applications, coding and interactive online tools.

The initiative, titled Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK), is currently being implemented for Classes 6 to 9. It aims to create a tech-savvy generation that can keep pace with emerging trends irrespective of socio-economic background. In Coimbatore district alone, 85 government schools have been included in the first phase. Hike Shutdown: Kavin Bharti Mittal Shuts Down Startup After India’s Ban on Real Money Gaming, Lets Go About 100 Employees in India.

These comprise 78 middle schools, four high schools and three higher secondary schools. Dedicated bilingual textbooks in English and Tamil have been prepared for the new curriculum, and trained mathematics and science teachers are handling the sessions. Each school has allocated one or two periods a week for TN SPARK classes.

Around 880 hi-tech lab computers are being used to deliver the programme. While the modules began with introductory sessions, the syllabus will move into full swing from October after quarterly examinations. The curriculum introduces students to the foundations of computer science, including algorithms, flowcharts, word processing and data visualisation. It also integrates online educational tools that offer interactive lessons across subjects such as science, geography, anatomy and languages.

Artificial Intelligence modules familiarise students with creative applications like text-to-image generation, text-to-speech, doodling, digital art, translation and animation. Coding is introduced through beginner-friendly platforms such as Blockly, Turtle Art and Scratch, along with basics of HTML and lessons in cyber safety. Teachers report that students are showing keen interest in these classes, often preferring them to conventional lessons. Hi-tech labs are being effectively utilised to nurture curiosity and improve learning skills. Seedream 4.0: China’s ByteDance Unveils New AI Image Generation Tool To Rival Google’s Gemini Nano Banana; Know Features, Differences and Availability

The programme, officials said, is designed not only to provide access to advanced technology but also to equip children with problem-solving abilities and digital literacy that will prepare them for future academic and career opportunities. With TN SPARK, Tamil Nadu is setting a model for integrating advanced technology training into government schools, ensuring that students from all sections of society gain equal exposure to the tools that will shape tomorrow’s world.

