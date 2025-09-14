Noida, September 14: Gurugram police on Saturday, September 13, arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in the middle of the road in Sector 15, barely 200 metres from the Civil Lines police station. According to the police, the accused held a grudge against his wife for her constant refusal to give him money for alcohol.

The victim, identified as Dhanni Devi alias Papita (30), originally from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, worked as a domestic help and lived with her five children in Gurugram's Patel Nagar, Hindustan Times reported. She was attacked while on her way to work around 9 am. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

According to police, the accused, Karn Singh, who lived separately in Delhi’s Pitampura due to ongoing disputes, confronted Devi on the road and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen, chest and back. A passerby who witnessed the assault rushed to the nearby police station to alert officers.

The police revealed that Singh routinely harassed his wife for money to buy alcohol and assaulted her and their children when she refused. Devi’s brother, Suresh Vanshkar, who lodged the FIR, alleged that Singh had previously attempted to kill her on August 22 by hitting her on the head with a brick, but was released after being detained overnight. Gurgaon Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Offered Fun Ride, Raped by Her Uncle's Friend in DLF Phase 3 While Parents Are Away at Work; Accused Arrested.

On Saturday, Singh allegedly lay in wait for his wife along her usual route to work and launched the fatal attack. He fled the spot but was chased down and arrested by police within hours. “Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was driven by a grudge over repeated refusal to give him money for liquor,” said Sandeep Turan, PRO of Gurugram Police.

An FIR under charges of murder has been registered at the Civil Lines police station. Singh is currently in custody and is being interrogated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

