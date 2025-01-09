Rourkela, Jan 9 (PTI) A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable shot himself dead while on duty inside the Rourkela Steel Plant here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased constable has been identified as Abhinandan PK (23), a native of Kerala.

Around 2.30 am, when his colleagues heard a loud noise, they rushed to the spot and found that Abhinandan shot himself from his service pistol on the right side of his head, a police officer said.

The constable was taken to Ispat General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officer said.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

