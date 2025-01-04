A 32-year-old CISF jawan, Kisan Singh, allegedly died by suicide at Surat International Airport on Saturday. Singh, deployed at the airport and a native of Jaipur, shot himself in the stomach with his service weapon inside a washroom around 2:10 PM, according to Dumas police inspector NV Bharwad. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the reasons behind the jawan’s extreme step. ‘Harshest Punishment Possible Should Be Given to My Wife’: Man Consumes Poison, Dies by Suicide in Hamirpur, Blames Wife and Mother-in-Law in Emotional Video.

CISF Jawan Suicide in Surat

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

