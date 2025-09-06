New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) concluded its largest-ever sports recruitment with the induction of 332 athletes aimed at increasing India's presence on global podiums, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 2036 Olympics and beyond.

These 332 athletes included a record number of 179 women personnel. The athletes were selected from more than 14,000 applications. The CISF says all selected athletes are national-level medallists, and 18 of them are international-level gold medallists and 56 are national-level gold medallists.

With India bidding for Commonwealth Games 2030, the CISF-- one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs--is setting eyes on the sporting spectacle as well as becoming the table topper in future editions of All India Police Games.

In line with this, more than 75 per cent of the selected athletes are in the age group of 18-22 years. Thus, they are expected to peak around 2030.

This induction, which concluded last week, has aligned the long-term vision of the force with that of the country to nurture new sporting talent.

The just-concluded recruitment forms part of a broader push which prioritises early talent identification, professional training, gender inclusivity, infrastructure development, and holistic athlete support.

"These reforms aim to nurture CISF's sporting pipeline and increase India's presence on global podiums, including the Commonwealth Games 2030, 2036 Olympics and beyond," CISF said in a statement.

"The 332 candidates were selected following a rigorous, competitive process. Over 14,000 applications received, representing unprecedented interest and reach with 10,000 appearing for trials," the force said.

The process, which started in May this year, saw trials conducted at 16 locations across the country, including Guwahati, Chandigarh and Bhopal. The process was fully aligned with the Central government's goal to position the country as a global podium contender at major international sporting events, including the Olympics. (ANI)

