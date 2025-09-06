Is PM Modi Govt Giving INR 3,500 per Month to Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel ‘ManojSirJobs’

PIB Fact Check reveals truth about YouTube claim that government is giving INR 3,500 to unemployed youths under PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, September 6: A video thumbnail from the YouTube channel ‘ManojSirJobs’ has gone viral, claiming that the Government of India is providing INR 3,500 per month to all unemployed youth under a scheme titled ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana 2024–25’. The claim has sparked curiosity and confusion among social media users.

However, a PIB fact check has found it as fake. PIB Fact Check has clarified that no such unemployment allowance scheme exists under the Central Government. The claim is completely fake and has no basis in any officially announced policy. Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Fact Check: Govt Is Not Running ’PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’

"The #YouTube channel named "ManojSirJobs" is claiming through one of its video thumbnails that under the 'Unemployment Allowance Scheme 2024-25', the government is providing a monthly allowance of ₹3,500 to unemployed youth who have passed 10th grade," the PIB Fact Check said in a post.

The government has not launched any scheme that offers monthly financial assistance to unemployed individuals in the name of ‘PM Berojgaari Bhatta Yojana’. PIB warns citizens against falling for such clickbait videos and thumbnails, which are designed to mislead and generate views by exploiting sensitive issues like unemployment. Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

People are advised to verify any such claims only through official sources. For authentic and updated information on government schemes, citizens should visit: https://myscheme.gov.in.

To avoid falling for such misinformation, citizens should rely on official sources like the PIB or government websites for updates. The PIB regularly issues fact-checks and clarifications to counter false claims, ensuring access to accurate information. Reputable news outlets that maintain journalistic integrity are also reliable sources.

Claim : Central government is giving INR 3,500 to unemployed youths under ’PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’. Conclusion : The claim is fake and government is not running any such scheme. Full of Trash Clean

