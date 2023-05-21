Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy, who was summoned by CBI to appear before it here on May 22 in connection with former minister and his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, has written a letter to the central agency seeking time to appear before it citing his mother's health.

Sources close to the MP told PTI on Sunday that Avinash Reddy's mother is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kurnool.

"Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI seeking time to appear before them. He wrote that he would come to the CBI as soon as his mother recovers," they said.

CBI's reaction was not immediately known.

Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is under the scanner of CBI in connection with Vivekananda Reddy's murder that took place in March 2019.

He was asked to appear before CBI on May 19. However, he did not appear saying his mother was not well and undergoing treatment in a hospital. The investigating agency issued another notice asking him to appear on May 22.

Avinash Reddy has appeared before the CBI at least five times this year. He had subsequently moved the Telangana High Court with anticipatory bail petition.

Avinash Reddy's father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, was arrested by the CBI on April 16 in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

The Telangana High Court on April 28 posted the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Avinash Reddy pertaining to the case to June 5.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

