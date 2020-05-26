India News | Citizens Went for Cycling, Walking at Rajpath as Lockdown Eases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): After the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased in Delhi, several people stepped out of their homes for cycling and morning walk at Rajpath area.

Some of the citizens walking on the street were seen abiding by the social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. While cyclists were also seen wearing masks to protect them from catching the lethal infection.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will reel under scorching heat till Friday. The temperature in the region would be around 46.2 degrees Celsius today. (ANI)

