New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Tuesday visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari temple in Delhi on the occasion of the Srivari Annual Brahmotsavam.

The chief justice of India was accompanied by his wife Shiv Mala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) which administers Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari temple has been organising the 'Brahmotsavam', a holy cleansing ceremony in honour of Lord Brahma, since 2014.

