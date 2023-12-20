Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) The cleaning of the oil slick in the Ennore Creek region by professional agencies was nearing completion and the area was returning to "normalcy," Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Wednesday said.

Around 90 per cent of the shore is cleaned and balance was expected to be completed by tomorrow, the subsidiary of IndianOil Corporation Ltd, said.

Expert teams from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) visited the site and observed "no abnormal" conditions in Encore Creek presently, a press release from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) said.

"The Creek Area is almost clear of oil and clean up activity in Encore Creek by professional agencies is nearing completion," the release said.

Three mobile medical units continue to be deployed in the area which has benefitted about 3,500 individuals so far, CPCL said.

An oil slick was formed in the Ennore Creek located in North Chennai following heavy rainfall due to cyclone Michaung which brought 36 hours of incessant rain from December 3 causing severe flooding in the state capital and neighbouring districts.

