New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said climate justice should guide efforts against climate change, considering its disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable communities.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit organised by independent think-tank TERI, Dhankhar said India is at the forefront of the global efforts for environmental protection and climate justice.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Talks About Kashi and Mathura, After Ayodhya, Compares It to Mahabharat.

"Global leadership must drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of our societies," he said.

Dhankhar said that climate change disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and "hence climate justice needs to be the North Star".

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi: After Leaving INDIA Bloc, Bihar CM's First Meeting With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Says Will Never Leave NDA Again (See Pics).

He said India has consistently shown commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship and suggested that India's tradition of sustainable practices can serve as a guiding light for the world in adopting eco-friendly and inclusive development models.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)