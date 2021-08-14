Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, the heart of the city, has been lit up in Indian tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

The Ghanta Ghar, as it is popularly called, was illuminated in Tricolour by the city's municipal corporation, they said.

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

The city's municipal body has also fitted the tower with new clocks.

Several prominent buildings in the city and elsewhere in the valley, including the Srinagar Airport here, have been illuminated to mark the Independence Day.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav: In a Recrod Breaking Feat, Over 1.5 Crore Indians Recorded & Uploaded Videos Signing National Anthem.

The officials said the entrance at the airport has been decorated with rangolis prepared from environment-friendly materials like rice grains, nuts, leaves, cotton, sawdust and flower petals.

Meanwhile, the officials said one of the tallest Tricolours of Jammu and Kashmir will be inaugurated at Hari Parbat Fort here on Sunday. The landmark has been funded by the Srinagar Smart City Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)