Making the Independence Day weekend more special, Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday officially announced prices of the XUV700 at an event. The three-row SUV is priced aggressively in India starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The homegrown auto major revealed only the prices of the select variants. It's worth noting that prices of top-end AX7 and diesel variants are kept under wraps. The carmaker will announce their prices very soon. Mahindra XUV 700 Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Variants.

The MX diesel variant is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. The prices of the AdrenoX trim begins at Rs 13.99 lakh with AX3 petrol, while the AX5 variant costs Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India).

Bookings of the flagship SUV will begin before the festive season. The XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel options along with manual and automatic options. It includes 2.0-litre mHawk diesel and

2.0-litre mStallion petrol. The former comes in two states of tune - 153 bhp/ 420 Nm and 182bhp / 450 Nm. The petrol engine makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm of power figures.

Mahindra will offer the XUV700 in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. There will also be an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. It is based on the brand's new global SUV platform - W601. It will replace the XUV500 SUV, which is currently on sale in India.

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

The newly launched Mahindra XUV700 is one of the feature-loaded SUVs in the segment. It gets a dual HD 10.25-inch Infotainment system and 10.25-inch instrument cluster, Amazon Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX Connect with 60 plus connected features, 6-speakers, 17-inch wheels and more. The top-of-the-line AX7 trim gets an ADAS system, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Smart Clean Zone, 18-inch alloys, leather seats, side airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.

