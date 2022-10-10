Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, promised to establish Kanneri Mutt in Karnataka.

Bommai, who was inaugurating 'Sant Samavesh' in Kolhapur, promised to extend all cooperation to set up the mutt in Karnataka.

He said that Rs 3 crore grant has been provided to construct Karnataka Bhavan in Kanneri Mutt and the work will start soon and another Rs 2 crore will be provided in the coming days.

Jnanayogi Siddeshwara Swamiji, Kanneri Siddagiri Mutt Adrushya Kadusiddeshwara Swamiji, Ministers, C C Patil, Govind Karjol, Shashikala Jolle, Murgesh Nirani and V Somanna were present.

The CM said it was possible to do physical works but intellectual works need gurus.

"I am feeling happy to participate in the convention of good hearted saints and this is my first visit to this place. After seeing the devotional works of this mutt I feel this as the most ideal mutt in the country. Any mutt which needs to be called as ideal must have its own ideal qualities. This mutt has been doing religious, social and economic revolution silently. Devotion means extreme love and that can be seen here," Bommai said.

"We have forgotten the gap between civilization and culture as they think that civilization is our culture. It is getting separated because of modernization. This is not a good development. The culture grows through truth and dharma and that is found in mutts. India has been a land of Samskara and Samskruthi and most of the Bhakthi Chaluvali have continuously happened here. The spiritual thinking and spiritual gurus are in this country", he also said.

He further said that the government has implemented 'Punyakoti' scheme under which around Rs 100 crore was collected every month. As many as one lakh cows are protected from people's contributions. (ANI)

