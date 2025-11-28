Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated as the special guest at the World Disaster Management Conference and the 20th Uttarakhand State Science & Technology Conference-2025, held at the Graphic Era Silver Jubilee Convention Centre in Dehradun.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, also attended the event. Books authored by NDMA Member Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal were released on the occasion.

During the programme, CM Dhami felicitated outstanding women scientists who have excelled in science and technology. Scientists from various institutions across Uttarakhand were honoured with the "Young Women Scientist Achievement Award-2025" and the "UCOST Young Women Scientist Excellence Award".

The Chief Minister said that science, research and technology-driven innovation play a vital role in improving disaster management. He added that the work of Uttarakhand's young women scientists is inspiring for the state, the country, and the world.

Recipients of the Young Women Scientist Achievement Award-2025 (up to 45 years) included Ankita Rajput, Garima Punetha, Mamta Arya, Harshit Pant, Priyanka Sharma, and Priyanka Pandey.

Under the UCOST Young Women Scientist Excellence Award (up to 30 years), Priyanka Uniyal, Palak Kansal, Radhika Khanna, Stuti Arya, and Devyani Mungal were felicitated.

Addressing the conference, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that "there could be no better venue than Uttarakhand" for hosting the World Disaster Management Conference. He said the event, organised with support from international, national, and state-level institutions, marks a significant step in disaster management.

He announced the installation of advanced weather forecasting radars in Haridwar, Pantnagar, and Auli to strengthen the state's warning systems. Referring to the Silkyara Rescue Operation, he said the mission proved that strong willpower, effective leadership and scientific capability can overcome the toughest challenges.

CM Dhami said he was informed that during the three-day conference, representatives from Himalayan states, along with scientists and researchers from India and abroad, would hold detailed discussions on climate change and disaster management in the Himalayan region. He expressed confidence that the strategies formulated here would benefit not only Uttarakhand but the entire world.

The Chief Minister highlighted the ecological significance of the Himalayas, calling them the lifeline of the Indian subcontinent. He said that climate change, unplanned development and exploitation of natural resources are disturbing the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. He stressed the importance of coordination among scientists, policymakers and field experts, adding that the conference would act as an important bridge.

Referring to national initiatives, CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction has been implemented based on the "4P mantra - Predict, Prevent, Prepare, and Protect."

He said the success of the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Mission, in which 41 workers were safely rescued after 17 days, stands as a historic milestone. He added that the state government has since intensified efforts in scientific techniques, risk assessment, AI-based warning systems and institutional coordination.

The Chief Minister said the state is working on long-term Himalayan conservation through digital monitoring systems, glacier research centres, water source protection, and public participation. Rapid Response Teams have been formed, and work on drone surveillance, GIS mapping, satellite monitoring, and sensor-based lake monitoring is underway. He noted that environmental awareness, plantation programmes and the promotion of green energy have been accelerated.

CM Dhami said that Uttarakhand has established the Spring Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) to promote water conservation, under which traditional water sources are being revived. He informed us that the "Digital Deposit Refund System" has contributed significantly to plastic waste management, reducing 72 tonnes of carbon emissions in the Himalayan region. These efforts have helped Uttarakhand secure the top position in the NITI Aayog SDG Index.

He concluded that in India's Sanatan culture, nature is revered as a mother, and it is essential to move forward with devotion, tradition and scientific thinking. He expressed confidence that the conference would provide meaningful direction to global efforts in disaster management and climate change. (ANI)

