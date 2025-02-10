Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here on Monday.

What transpired between the two leaders was not immediately known.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Thackeray had invited Fadnavis to his residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, but did not elaborate further.

Notably, Thackeray last month attacked the ruling BJP, stating the party once said leaders involved in a multi-crore scam would be put behind bars, but they were instead inducted into the state cabinet.

He had also expressed doubt over the outcome of the last year's Maharashtra assembly elections.

The BJP, however, had accused Thackeray of presenting incorrect information about the party, and claimed it never indulged in politics of negotiation or adjustment.

The MNS head had extended support to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray's party, however, contested the state assembly polls in November last year on its own but failed to win a single seat.

