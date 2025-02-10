Mumbai, February 10: Shillong Teer, a traditional archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, is set to announce its results today, February 10, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is widely popular in Shillong and surrounding areas. The matches are played daily at the Polo Ground in Shillong and include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result of February 10 will be available online on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can also find a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 10 below.

The Shillong Teer games consist of two rounds. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, where skilled archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. The game offers participants a chance to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and winners receive varying amounts depending on their predictions. Those interested in checking today’s results can either visit the aforementioned websites or scroll below for the latest Shillong Teer results. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 10, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for February 10, 2025, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, players can visit official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are announced after both rounds, Round 1, which begins at 10:30 AM, and Round 2, later in the day. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in each round. Players can view the full Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 10, including winning numbers, on these websites, or they can check the results below. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers. Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 71 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 22 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya and organised by KHASA. The game takes place Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong, where professional archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. The game is legal, regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and its results are officially declared on licensed websites.

