Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) In the wake of the upcoming wedding season, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged people to take all necessary precautions against coronavirus.

"Wedding season is about to start and it is important that people take all health precautions seriously while going to the markets and attending events. Saving lives is our top priority," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said the coronavirus risk is still high and any lack in due diligence can be dangerous.

The state government has recently taken decisions to stop the spread of the infection, he said, adding that wearing masks and observing social distancing is important for safety.

Meanwhile, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences for the coronavirus treatment.

He also interacted with other coronavirus patients and inspected health facilities there.

The health minister appealed to people to follow all health protocols and coronavirus guidelines, saying the regular use of masks, along with social distancing and hand washing, is necessary to avoid the infection.

