Guwahati, November 23: Former Assam chief minister and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi died on Monday, after battling post-COVID-19 complications for past few months. He was aged 86. The three-time ex-CM breathed his last at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted on November 1, after being briefly discharged on October 25. Tarun Gogoi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

Gogoi, facing age-related ailments, witnessed a sharp deterioration in his health after contracting COVID-19 on August 25. He was was admitted at the GMCH for 60 days after being infected. Over the past couple of days, the doctors monitoring his health had indicated that the vital parameters were collapsing.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cancelled an official event and arrived at the GMCH after learning about the worsening health condition of Gogoi. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was once the closest aides of the late CM during his days in the Congress, also remained at the hospital since the early hours today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about the health of Gogoi earlier today. Senior politicians cutting across party ranks were visiting the GMCH since the past week to check the veteran politician's condition.

Gogoi's son and political heir apparent is Gaurav Gogoi, who is also the Congress' Deputy Lok Sabha leader. He represents the Kaliabor constituency in the Lower House of Indian Parliament.

Gogoi's demise comes as a major setback for the Assam polity. He was considered as the senior most politician of the state, and served as the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms stretching from 2001 to 2016. His home-district was Jorhat, and belonged to a Tai-Ahom family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).