Imphal, Nov 23: Seizure of drugs smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar continued in Manipur with Assam Rifle troopers now coming across a fresh consignment of narcotics valued at Rs 3.3 crore, officials said on Monday.

Assam Rifles sources said that troopers on Sunday intercepted and recovered 850 gms of heroin near Khaukual village in Churachandpur district of southern Manipur, which shares borders with Maynamar and Mizoram. The seized contraband was handed over to Manipur Police. Mumbai Couple Held in Qatar for Drugs, NCB to Take Diplomatic Route to Bring Back Couple Jailed in Doha for Smuggling Drugs ‘Unintentionally’.

The Manipur Police and Assam Rifles troopers have seized 582 kg brown sugar and a large quantity of heroin smuggled in from Myanmar valued at Rs 2,325 crore in four different actions since October 28.

The Manipur government has recently announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for 94 police personnel of Thoubal and Bishunpur districts, including district Superintendents of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh and L. Priyadarshini, respectively, for seizing the huge quantity of drugs in the two districts of central Manipur.

Smuggling of drugs, arms and other contraband takes place frequently in the northeastern region from across the borders, especially from Myanmar and these drugs ferried to other parts of India and Bangladesh using Manipur and Mizoram as corridors.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), said that the recent rise in smuggling in the northeastern region can be attributed to the economic distress insinuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), headed by Anil Rajput, appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles and other agencies for their anti-smuggling operations.

