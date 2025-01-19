Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Sunday leave for the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland's Davos where he will promote "Brand AP" and showcase the state to top industrialists and business leaders for investment.

Naidu intends to highlight a slew of newly-created employment-focused industrial policies and network with top executives to secure investment.

"The chief minister will use Davos as a platform to explain the availability of human resources, infrastructure, government subsidies, stable leadership and speed of doing business to attract national and international companies," according to a statement on Saturday.

Naidu will leave Amaravati for Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday, followed by a flight to Zurich at 1:30 am on Monday.

In Zurich, Naidu will meet India's ambassador to Switzerland. He will later meet industrialists at a local hotel and follow it up with a meeting with Telugu industrialists.

At the "Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora" event, Naidu will discuss investment opportunities and promote Andhra Pradesh.

After this engagement, the chief minister will embark on a four-hour drive to Davos where he will take part in a dinner meeting with industrialists, followed by a special meeting with ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

During the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF), Naidu will hold talks on green hydrogen and also meet chief executives and chairpersons of companies such as Coca-Cola, Welspun, LG, Carlsberg, Cisco, Walmart International, Cognizant Technologies and others, among several engagements.

The chief minister is expected to hold at least 10 meetings and conferences in a single day during the trip. He will culminate his visit on the fourth day by returning to Zurich and then India.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat and other officials will accompany the chief minister to Davos.

